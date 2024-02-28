Morningstar Investment Services LLC Has $15.82 Million Holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC cut its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report) by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 604,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,133,363 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF worth $15,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 371.1% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 624.6% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 194.3% during the third quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $27.16. 72,823 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 668,156. The company has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.75. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $24.76 and a twelve month high of $28.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.47.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

