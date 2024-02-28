Morningstar Investment Services LLC Has $2.92 Million Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 293 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $2,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 97.3% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000.

VHT traded down $2.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $267.56. 117,968 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,501. The company’s 50-day moving average is $258.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $245.17. The company has a market cap of $18.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $222.27 and a 12-month high of $271.01.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

