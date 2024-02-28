Morningstar Investment Services LLC Has $22.99 Million Stock Holdings in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,740,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 70,315 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $22,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the second quarter worth $25,000. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. 2.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LYG. Bank of America downgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.17.

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,400,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,297,605. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.23 and a 200 day moving average of $2.15. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 52-week low of $1.88 and a 52-week high of $2.51.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions, and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

