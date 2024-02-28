Morningstar Investment Services LLC Has $7.69 Million Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 125,507 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,877 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $7,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in American International Group by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 9,415 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in American International Group by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,712,959 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $104,388,000 after buying an additional 342,237 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,496,879 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $333,111,000 after purchasing an additional 639,079 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,058 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 624,045 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,908,000 after purchasing an additional 44,212 shares during the period. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American International Group alerts:

American International Group Stock Performance

American International Group stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.19. 817,814 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,860,724. American International Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.66 and a 52 week high of $73.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $49.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.33.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.20. American International Group had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 7.78%. The business had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. American International Group’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AIG shares. Argus raised American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on American International Group from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. TD Cowen assumed coverage on American International Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on American International Group from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on American International Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.06.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on American International Group

About American International Group

(Free Report)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.