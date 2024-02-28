Morningstar Investment Services LLC Increases Holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,314 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 661 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $1,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BMRN. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 225.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,838 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after buying an additional 11,672 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 4,440 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,525 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 395.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock traded down $1.47 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.21. 222,186 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,326,166. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.91. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.02 and a 52-week high of $102.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.05, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.31.

Insider Activity

BioMarin Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:BMRN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 5.06%. The company had revenue of $646.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 13,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.30, for a total transaction of $1,311,709.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,710 shares in the company, valued at $5,309,163. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 13,764 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.30, for a total transaction of $1,311,709.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,309,163. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total transaction of $981,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 425,162 shares in the company, valued at $41,746,656.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,764 shares of company stock worth $4,557,709 over the last 90 days. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BMRN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $101.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BioMarin Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.74.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BMRN

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

(Free Report)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.