Morningstar Investment Services LLC Increases Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,909 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,574 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $1,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 53,992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,852 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 262,161 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,696,000 after buying an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,784 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 12,217 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Huntington Bancshares

In related news, insider Helga Houston sold 28,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total transaction of $377,979.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 568,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,483,483.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Huntington Bancshares news, insider Helga Houston sold 28,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total transaction of $377,979.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 568,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,483,483.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Julie C. Tutkovics sold 15,541 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total transaction of $197,059.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 303,455 shares in the company, valued at $3,847,809.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HBAN shares. DA Davidson raised Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays raised Huntington Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. UBS Group raised Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.66.

Huntington Bancshares Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of HBAN traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $12.98. 4,225,304 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,274,615. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.45. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1 year low of $9.13 and a 1 year high of $15.36.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 12.96%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

