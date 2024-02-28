Morningstar Investment Services LLC Increases Stake in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,995 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,137 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC owned 0.30% of Ingredion worth $19,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 0.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 28,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,850,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 15.6% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 63.9% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the third quarter worth approximately $2,257,000. Finally, Vista Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 3.5% in the third quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 9,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. 84.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on INGR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ingredion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Ingredion from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Ingredion from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 2,369 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.08, for a total transaction of $272,624.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,333,407.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,371 shares of company stock valued at $272,842. 1.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ingredion Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE INGR traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $115.98. 62,982 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 380,738. The company has a 50 day moving average of $109.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Ingredion Incorporated has a 52-week low of $89.54 and a 52-week high of $116.32. The firm has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.79.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.10. Ingredion had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 7.88%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ingredion Incorporated will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingredion Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Ingredion’s payout ratio is 32.50%.

About Ingredion

(Free Report)

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

See Also

