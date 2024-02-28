Morningstar Investment Services LLC Makes New $4.09 Million Investment in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 28,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,091,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 11.3% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 221.9% during the third quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 62,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,075,000 after purchasing an additional 43,280 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 37.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,411,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,776,000 after purchasing an additional 381,860 shares during the last quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 52.8% during the third quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 50,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,245,000 after purchasing an additional 17,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 1,441.8% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 43,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,323,000 after purchasing an additional 40,903 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.15% of the company’s stock.
Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance
Shares of EL traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $147.67. 352,032 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,026,061. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $139.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.72. The company has a market cap of $52.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.22 and a 1 year high of $260.46.
Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 203.08%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
EL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $200.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. HSBC started coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $101.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.96.
Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile
The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.
