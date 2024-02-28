Morningstar Investment Services LLC Purchases 1,148 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,516 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC owned 0.10% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $10,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRL. AMG National Trust Bank bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the third quarter valued at $1,119,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 147.5% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 145,065 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,500,000 after acquiring an additional 86,457 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 3.0% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 25,841 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,064,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 8.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,198,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,092,887,000 after acquiring an additional 411,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Future Fund LLC increased its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 40.0% during the second quarter. Future Fund LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 5,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.20, for a total transaction of $1,418,738.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,596 shares in the company, valued at $626,155.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP William D. Barbo sold 4,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.50, for a total transaction of $1,006,425.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,879 shares in the company, valued at $5,685,431.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 5,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.20, for a total transaction of $1,418,738.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,155.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE:CRL traded up $3.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $256.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 198,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,523. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a PE ratio of 27.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $226.67 and a 200-day moving average of $206.78. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.65 and a 1 year high of $258.58.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $991.25 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on CRL. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $252.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.54.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

