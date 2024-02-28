Morningstar Investment Services LLC Purchases 34,450 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 204.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,286 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,450 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $5,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 4.0% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,063 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.5% during the second quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 5,564 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 6,452 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 5.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 1.0% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,475 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,357,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Zimmer Biomet

In other news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 26,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.62, for a total transaction of $3,364,184.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,145 shares in the company, valued at $5,677,929.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on ZBH. Barclays upped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Evercore ISI downgraded Zimmer Biomet from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and cut their target price for the company from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised Zimmer Biomet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.20.

Zimmer Biomet Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE ZBH traded down $1.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $124.79. 152,294 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,678,144. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.61. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.00 and a twelve month high of $149.25.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.63%.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

