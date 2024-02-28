Morningstar Investment Services LLC Purchases 34,450 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 204.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,286 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,450 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $5,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 4.0% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,063 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.5% in the second quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 5,564 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 6,452 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 5.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.0% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,475 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ZBH shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.20.

Insider Transactions at Zimmer Biomet

In related news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 26,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.62, for a total value of $3,364,184.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,677,929.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of ZBH traded down $1.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $124.79. 152,294 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,678,144. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.00 and a 1 year high of $149.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $123.31 and its 200-day moving average is $117.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.03.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 13.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is currently 19.63%.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

