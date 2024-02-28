Morningstar Investment Services LLC Purchases New Stake in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Free Report) (TSE:T) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 250,534 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,111,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in TELUS by 60.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,694 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 5,560 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in TELUS by 36.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,093 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 7,737 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in TELUS by 59.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,666 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its position in TELUS by 156.0% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 479,131 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $12,536,000 after acquiring an additional 291,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in TELUS in the first quarter worth about $206,000. 49.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TELUS alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on TU shares. StockNews.com cut shares of TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on TELUS from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded TELUS from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th.

TELUS Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE TU traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.42. The stock had a trading volume of 441,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,193,323. The company has a market capitalization of $25.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.41. TELUS Co. has a 52 week low of $15.47 and a 52 week high of $21.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.67.

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Free Report) (TSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. TELUS had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 4.18%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that TELUS Co. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TELUS Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.2793 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.41%. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 258.14%.

TELUS Company Profile

(Free Report)

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Free Report) (TSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.