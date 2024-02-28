Morningstar Investment Services LLC Raises Stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,045 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $1,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Kroger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Kroger in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its holdings in Kroger by 430.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kroger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Kroger by 117.1% in the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,619,420,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Kroger alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Kroger from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Kroger from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Kroger from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on Kroger from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kroger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Kroger Stock Performance

NYSE KR traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $48.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,281,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,322,243. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.10 and a fifty-two week high of $50.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.43. The firm has a market cap of $35.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.45.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. Kroger had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 1.27%. The firm had revenue of $33.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

Kroger Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.14%.

Kroger Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.