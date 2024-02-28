Morningstar Investment Services LLC Sells 3,818 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 307,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,818 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $13,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 0.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,339,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,503,524,000 after purchasing an additional 432,966 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 50.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,980,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,005,266,000 after purchasing an additional 6,028,220 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,143,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $781,949,000 after purchasing an additional 374,870 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.9% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 11,494,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $595,312,000 after acquiring an additional 107,400 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 93,554.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,865,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $604,953,000 after acquiring an additional 9,854,975 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dominion Energy

In other Dominion Energy news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total transaction of $284,437.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 88,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,010,614.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:D traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 952,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,758,746. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.31 and a 200-day moving average of $45.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.52, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.18 and a 12-month high of $58.69.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.11). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 114.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

D has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.64.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

