MovieBloc (MBL) Price Hits $0.0050

MovieBloc (MBL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 28th. MovieBloc has a market cap of $86.58 million and approximately $19.37 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MovieBloc has traded 5.2% higher against the dollar. One MovieBloc token can now be purchased for $0.0050 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000608 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000018 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000018 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
MovieBloc Profile
MovieBloc’s genesis date was December 12th, 2019. MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,388,553,884 tokens. MovieBloc’s official Twitter account is @moviebloc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for MovieBloc is medium.com/moviebloc. MovieBloc’s official website is www.moviebloc.com.
Buying and Selling MovieBloc
