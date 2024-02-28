MQS Management LLC Acquires Shares of 2,995 Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 2,995 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,699,458 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $525,321,000 after purchasing an additional 491,167 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,210,623 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $460,775,000 after purchasing an additional 68,359 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,887,542 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $450,486,000 after purchasing an additional 94,874 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,823,285 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $297,969,000 after purchasing an additional 328,426 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Science Applications International by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,625,602 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $174,687,000 after acquiring an additional 25,192 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $116.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Science Applications International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Science Applications International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.33.

Insider Activity at Science Applications International

In related news, EVP Michelle A. O’hara sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.45, for a total value of $509,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,344,033.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Michelle A. O’hara sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.45, for a total value of $509,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,344,033.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert S. Genter sold 7,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $878,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,025,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,233 shares of company stock valued at $1,539,058. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Science Applications International Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of SAIC opened at $140.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Science Applications International Co. has a 1 year low of $95.43 and a 1 year high of $140.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.71. The firm has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 0.71.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.58. Science Applications International had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 26.14%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Science Applications International Co. will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Science Applications International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.66%.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions; and data management platform solutions.

Featured Stories

