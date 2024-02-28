MQS Management LLC Buys 164 Shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

MQS Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Cirrus Logic by 6.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Cirrus Logic by 3.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 0.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 26,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 0.7% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 26,294 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Cirrus Logic news, VP Andrew Brannan sold 3,250 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $305,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $569,170. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Cirrus Logic news, VP Andrew Brannan sold 3,250 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $305,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,170. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Venkatesh Nathamuni sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,530 shares of company stock worth $700,292. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

CRUS stock opened at $91.30 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.74 and its 200 day moving average is $77.93. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 0.98. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.02 and a 1-year high of $111.15.

Several research firms have commented on CRUS. TheStreet raised shares of Cirrus Logic from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Loop Capital raised shares of Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.43.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processing; boosted amplifiers; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation.

