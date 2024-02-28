MQS Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,625 Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR)

MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,625 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KWR. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Quaker Chemical by 299.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 482,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $80,479,000 after acquiring an additional 361,525 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Quaker Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at about $19,832,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Quaker Chemical by 5.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,152,418 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $371,960,000 after acquiring an additional 115,746 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Quaker Chemical by 7.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,359,780 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $203,314,000 after acquiring an additional 93,539 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Quaker Chemical by 28.9% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 280,748 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,516,000 after acquiring an additional 62,896 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Quaker Chemical news, EVP Jeewat Bijlani sold 6,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $1,394,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,099 shares in the company, valued at $1,121,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KWR stock opened at $197.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $200.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.81. Quaker Chemical Co. has a 12-month low of $138.67 and a 12-month high of $221.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 219.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.49.

Quaker Chemical Corporation, doing business as Quaker Houghton, develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, metal finishing fluids, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

