MQS Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,948 Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.5% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 23,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the first quarter valued at $212,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the first quarter valued at $274,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the first quarter valued at $746,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 34.4% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685 shares during the period. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at Booz Allen Hamilton
In other news, COO Kristine Anderson sold 5,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.88, for a total transaction of $708,911.84. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 71,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,023,241.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 49,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.69, for a total value of $7,138,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 557,411 shares in the company, valued at $81,209,208.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Kristine Anderson sold 5,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.88, for a total value of $708,911.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 71,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,023,241.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Booz Allen Hamilton
Booz Allen Hamilton Trading Down 0.8 %
NYSE:BAH opened at $146.58 on Wednesday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $87.99 and a 1-year high of $149.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $135.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.28, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.54.
Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 65.31% and a net margin of 3.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.
Booz Allen Hamilton Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. This is a positive change from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.81%.
About Booz Allen Hamilton
Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Booz Allen Hamilton
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Workday Stock Price is Working on a Buy-the-Dip Opportunity
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- 3 wealth-compounding stocks to beat the market this decade
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Palantir Stock Has It all… Except the Analysts’ Support
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.