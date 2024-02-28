MQS Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

MQS Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 64.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 905 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ASML by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,782,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,466,403,000 after acquiring an additional 56,653 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in ASML by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,607,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,123,710,000 after acquiring an additional 126,413 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in ASML by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,155,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,562,311,000 after acquiring an additional 45,007 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in ASML by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,356,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $982,949,000 after acquiring an additional 72,259 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in ASML by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,214,574 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $714,971,000 after acquiring an additional 23,783 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

ASML Trading Down 0.7 %

ASML stock opened at $941.37 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. ASML Holding has a 12-month low of $563.99 and a 12-month high of $959.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $821.97 and a 200 day moving average of $705.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $371.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.49.

ASML Cuts Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.12 by $0.48. ASML had a net margin of 28.44% and a return on equity of 68.32%. The business had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.34 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 20.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.343 per share. This represents a $5.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on ASML. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of ASML from $830.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of ASML from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of ASML from $950.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of ASML from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $962.60.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

