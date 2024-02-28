MQS Management LLC Invests $288,000 in Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME)

MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 21,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ELME. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elme Communities during the second quarter worth $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Elme Communities during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elme Communities during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elme Communities during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Elme Communities during the first quarter valued at $91,000. Institutional investors own 88.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Elme Communities alerts:

Elme Communities Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:ELME opened at $12.95 on Wednesday. Elme Communities has a 1-year low of $12.44 and a 1-year high of $18.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Elme Communities Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 19th. Elme Communities’s payout ratio is -118.03%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Elme Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Elme Communities from $15.50 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Elme Communities

About Elme Communities

(Free Report)

Elme Communities is committed to elevating what home can be for middle-income renters by providing a higher level of quality, service, and experience. The Company is a multifamily real estate investment trust that owns and operates approximately 9,400 apartment homes in the Washington, DC metro and the Atlanta metro regions, and owns approximately 300,000 square feet of commercial space.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Elme Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elme Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.