MQS Management LLC Makes New $279,000 Investment in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Alkermes by 121.2% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Alkermes during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Alkermes during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Alkermes by 147.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Alkermes during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alkermes alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALKS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group lowered shares of Alkermes from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Alkermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Alkermes in a report on Monday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alkermes presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

Alkermes Trading Down 1.1 %

Alkermes stock opened at $29.70 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.33 and its 200-day moving average is $27.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.86. Alkermes plc has a 1 year low of $22.01 and a 1 year high of $33.71. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 0.55.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $377.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.78 million. Alkermes had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 21.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Alkermes plc will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Alkermes announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 15th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 8.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Alkermes Profile

(Free Report)

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in the fields of neuroscience and oncology in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products focused on alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of product candidates in development for neurological disorders and cancer.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alkermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.