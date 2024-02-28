MQS Management LLC Makes New Investment in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Cable One by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 279,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,770,000 after acquiring an additional 4,689 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Cable One by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 240,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,289,000 after buying an additional 10,521 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in Cable One by 74.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 204,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,489,000 after buying an additional 87,503 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Cable One by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 155,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,484,000 after buying an additional 30,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in Cable One by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 111,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,575,000 after buying an additional 18,896 shares in the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on CABO shares. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Cable One from $1,110.00 to $900.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Cable One from $550.00 to $460.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Cable One in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $418.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $650.75.

Cable One Stock Performance

Shares of CABO opened at $445.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $525.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $571.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.87. Cable One, Inc. has a 52 week low of $405.75 and a 52 week high of $768.75.

Cable One Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $2.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $11.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Cable One’s payout ratio is presently 26.12%.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides various residential video services from basic video service to digital services with access to hundreds of channels; and provides a cloud-based DVR feature that does not require the use of a set-top boxes.

