MQS Management LLC Raises Position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

MQS Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,863 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,541 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,474 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,160 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. 98.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group lowered shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.42.

Axalta Coating Systems Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE AXTA opened at $32.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 52-week low of $25.03 and a 52-week high of $34.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.08.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 20.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Research analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, SVP Hadi Awada sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.99, for a total value of $335,895.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,656 shares in the company, valued at $468,845.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

