MQS Management LLC Takes $268,000 Position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY)

MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RDY. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 84.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 103.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the second quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors own 12.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.00.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Stock Performance

NYSE:RDY opened at $76.83 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.86. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has a twelve month low of $52.24 and a twelve month high of $77.72. The company has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.58.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $867.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $827.81 million. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 20.97%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Profile

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Others segments. The company's Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

