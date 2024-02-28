M&T Bank Co. (MTB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.30 on March 29th

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of 1.30 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st.

M&T Bank has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. M&T Bank has a payout ratio of 32.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect M&T Bank to earn $15.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.7%.

M&T Bank Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE MTB opened at $138.74 on Wednesday. M&T Bank has a 12 month low of $108.53 and a 12 month high of $156.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.12. The company has a market cap of $23.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.10 by ($0.36). M&T Bank had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that M&T Bank will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on M&T Bank from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $139.00 to $154.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on M&T Bank from $163.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.71.

Insider Activity at M&T Bank

In other M&T Bank news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 29,004 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $3,770,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other M&T Bank news, Director John P. Barnes sold 16,378 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total value of $2,182,859.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,604,157.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 29,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $3,770,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,088 shares in the company, valued at $921,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,997 shares of company stock worth $10,691,111 in the last 90 days. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTB. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in M&T Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 54.6% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in M&T Bank in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

See Also

