Mutual Advisors LLC Acquires 2,184 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:BFEB)

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:BFEB – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,873 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,184 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC owned 1.56% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February worth $1,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 730.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February in the 2nd quarter worth $103,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February in the 1st quarter worth $101,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February during the first quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 257.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 4,070 shares during the period.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - February alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February Stock Performance

BFEB opened at $38.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $120.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.36 and its 200-day moving average is $35.34.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February (BFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BFEB was launched on Feb 3, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - February Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - February and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.