Mutual Advisors LLC Buys 774 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,972 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cadence Bank raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 90,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,780,000 after purchasing an additional 5,871 shares during the last quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 194,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,628,000 after purchasing an additional 35,837 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 58,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,429,000 after purchasing an additional 5,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 537.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after buying an additional 12,755 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCSH opened at $76.96 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.43 and a fifty-two week high of $77.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.10.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a $0.234 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

