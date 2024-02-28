Mutual Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Mutual Advisors LLC reduced its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 66,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,239 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $1,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 111.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $96,000. Finally, City State Bank increased its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. City State Bank now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAX opened at $24.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.12 and a 200 day moving average of $23.30. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $21.39 and a one year high of $24.74.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

