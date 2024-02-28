Mutual Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Mutual Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 24.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,973 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $1,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 160.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 541,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,865,000 after acquiring an additional 333,656 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 65.1% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 24,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after buying an additional 9,629 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHP opened at $51.49 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.50 and a fifty-two week high of $54.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.24.

About Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

