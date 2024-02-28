Mutual Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY)

Mutual Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY – Free Report) by 15.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,598 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC owned 0.23% of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF worth $1,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $81,000.

Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHY stock opened at $24.42 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $771.67 million, a P/E ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.64. Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.05 and a fifty-two week high of $24.95.

Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (SCHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of 100 high-dividend-yielding stocks located outside of the US. Stocks are selected based on additional fundamental criteria and low volatility.

