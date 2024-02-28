Mutual Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Free Report) by 52.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 28,747 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,916 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF were worth $1,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 139.3% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:JHMM opened at $54.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.69. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $44.07 and a 12-month high of $54.35.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Company Profile

The John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US firms ranked 200-950 by size, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHMM was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

