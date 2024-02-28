Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 101,967 Shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV)

Mutual Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV – Free Report) by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,967 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF worth $1,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 118,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after buying an additional 2,268 shares during the period. My Personal CFO LLC grew its position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 33.6% during the third quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 11,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 2,820 shares during the period. Advisory Services & Investments LLC grew its position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 24.1% during the third quarter. Advisory Services & Investments LLC now owns 101,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after buying an additional 19,652 shares during the period. Tilson Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 69.0% during the third quarter. Tilson Financial Group Inc. now owns 170,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,218,000 after buying an additional 69,410 shares during the period. Finally, Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 44.4% during the third quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 193,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,794,000 after buying an additional 59,433 shares during the period.

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFLV opened at $28.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.22 and a 200 day moving average of $25.86. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $23.15 and a 12-month high of $28.20.

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (DFLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a broad and diversified selection of US large-cap companies of any sector that exhibit value characteristics. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization DFLV was launched on Dec 6, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

