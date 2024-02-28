Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 2,066 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Mutual Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,066 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Trading Down 0.1 %

Emerson Electric stock opened at $106.13 on Wednesday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $76.94 and a 12 month high of $107.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.09. The firm has a market cap of $60.71 billion, a PE ratio of 5.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.34.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 69.33%. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EMR. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Emerson Electric from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Emerson Electric

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total transaction of $248,973.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $989,599.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

