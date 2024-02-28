Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 2,145 Shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Mutual Advisors LLC reduced its position in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,417 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,145 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in PVH were worth $1,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PVH. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in PVH by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 133,499 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,214,000 after acquiring an additional 56,193 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in PVH during the 3rd quarter valued at $367,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in PVH by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,020 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. bought a new position in PVH during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,879,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in PVH by 386.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 31,869 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after acquiring an additional 25,317 shares in the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PVH. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on PVH from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. UBS Group lifted their target price on PVH from $125.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. TheStreet raised PVH from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of PVH in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on PVH from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PVH has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.40.

PVH stock opened at $137.18 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.19. PVH Corp. has a twelve month low of $69.27 and a twelve month high of $139.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.41.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The textile maker reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.16. PVH had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 5.76%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.60 earnings per share. PVH’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that PVH Corp. will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. PVH’s payout ratio is 1.77%.

In other news, CEO Martijn Hagman sold 18,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.69, for a total transaction of $2,186,541.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,728,274.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Martijn Hagman sold 18,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.69, for a total transaction of $2,186,541.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,728,274.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Julie Fuller sold 14,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.75, for a total value of $1,554,037.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,760,771.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,440 shares of company stock valued at $5,198,462. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, include branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

