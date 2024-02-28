Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 309 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Mutual Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,388 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 309 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of FedEx by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of FedEx by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $253.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,644.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,638.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other FedEx news, EVP John W. Dietrich bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $252.02 per share, for a total transaction of $252,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at $1,195,834.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $253.22 per share, with a total value of $50,644.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,638.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of FDX opened at $241.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $60.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.20. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $190.83 and a fifty-two week high of $285.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $245.55 and a 200 day moving average of $252.55.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.36 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 17.72 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FDX shares. Melius upgraded FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Stephens cut their target price on FedEx from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Melius Research upgraded FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on FedEx from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on FedEx from $330.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.56.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

