Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 4,624 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Mutual Advisors LLC lowered its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 41,042 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 4,624 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 2.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,691,302 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $74,992,000 after purchasing an additional 33,188 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 30.7% during the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 19,265 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 4,530 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 295,405 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $13,098,000 after purchasing an additional 75,722 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Comcast by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 26,975 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its position in shares of Comcast by 23.1% in the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 16,860 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 3,165 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Comcast from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com cut Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

Insider Activity

In other Comcast news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $5,289,928.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $42.27 on Wednesday. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $34.63 and a one year high of $47.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.67. The firm has a market cap of $167.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $31.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.41 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 19.75%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.18%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Further Reading

