Mutual Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Mutual Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,840 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avnet were worth $1,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Avnet during the 4th quarter worth about $37,590,000. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Avnet by 64.5% during the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,374,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,336,000 after acquiring an additional 538,695 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Avnet by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,521,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,306,000 after acquiring an additional 515,095 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avnet by 545.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 579,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,920,000 after acquiring an additional 489,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Avnet by 147.3% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 781,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,405,000 after acquiring an additional 465,253 shares in the last quarter. 95.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avnet Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ AVT opened at $45.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 6.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Avnet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.64 and a 52-week high of $51.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.51.

Avnet Announces Dividend

Avnet ( NASDAQ:AVT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. Avnet had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 2.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Avnet, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Avnet from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.50.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc, distributes electronic component technology. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical components; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

