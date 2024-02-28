Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $76.64

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $76.64 and last traded at $75.64, with a volume of 88182 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $76.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Natera from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Natera from $76.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Natera from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Natera in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Natera from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Natera has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.85.

Get Natera alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Natera

Natera Stock Down 0.7 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 4.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.93. The firm has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.85 and a beta of 1.34.

In other Natera news, Director Gail Boxer Marcus sold 500 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.52, for a total value of $28,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,797.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Natera news, Director Gail Boxer Marcus sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.52, for a total value of $28,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,797.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.22, for a total transaction of $291,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 474,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,639,537.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 840,609 shares of company stock valued at $51,225,748. Insiders own 9.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Natera

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Natera during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Natera during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Natera in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Natera in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Natera during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Natera Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.