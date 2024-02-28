National Bank Financial Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA)

TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA – Free Report) (NYSE:TAC) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of TransAlta in a report released on Sunday, February 25th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.63 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.40. The consensus estimate for TransAlta’s current full-year earnings is $0.41 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for TransAlta’s FY2025 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TA. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. CIBC raised their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$18.00 to C$18.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$15.80.

TransAlta Price Performance

Shares of TA opened at C$9.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.15, a P/E/G ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.92. TransAlta has a twelve month low of C$9.16 and a twelve month high of C$13.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$10.10 and a 200-day moving average of C$11.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.55.

TransAlta (TSE:TA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TAC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported C($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C($0.45). TransAlta had a return on equity of 43.58% and a net margin of 20.71%. The business had revenue of C$624.00 million for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TransAlta news, Senior Officer Aron John Willis sold 35,454 shares of TransAlta stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.08, for a total value of C$392,830.32. In other news, Senior Officer Aron John Willis sold 35,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.08, for a total transaction of C$392,830.32. Also, Director John Harry Kousinioris sold 76,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.84, for a total value of C$834,348.20. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About TransAlta

TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment has a net ownership interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydro electrical-generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.

