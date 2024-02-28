National Bank Financial Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM)

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial reduced their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Triple Flag Precious Metals in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now expects that the company will earn $0.08 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.10. The consensus estimate for Triple Flag Precious Metals’ current full-year earnings is $0.44 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Triple Flag Precious Metals’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Triple Flag Precious Metals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.10.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Price Performance

NYSE:TFPM opened at $12.23 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of -0.04. Triple Flag Precious Metals has a 12-month low of $11.75 and a 12-month high of $17.33.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.052 per share. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. Triple Flag Precious Metals’s payout ratio is presently 110.53%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Triple Flag Precious Metals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Triple Flag Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Triple Flag Precious Metals during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Triple Flag Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in Triple Flag Precious Metals by 1,146.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 4,964 shares during the last quarter. 80.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Company Profile

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., a gold-focused streaming and royalty company, engages in acquiring and managing precious metals and other streams and royalties in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Mongolia, Peru, South Africa, and the United States. The company has a portfolio of streams and royalties providing exposure primarily to gold and silver.

