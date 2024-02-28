National Bank Financial Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB)

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial dropped their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Canadian Western Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 21st. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.91 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.92. The consensus estimate for Canadian Western Bank’s current full-year earnings is $3.65 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian Western Bank’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 8th. The company reported C$0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.89 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$291.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$292.40 million. Canadian Western Bank had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 32.29%.

CWB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Cormark lifted their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Scotiabank raised Canadian Western Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Desjardins set a C$37.00 target price on Canadian Western Bank and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$34.09.

Shares of CWB opened at C$29.37 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$29.73 and its 200 day moving average price is C$28.76. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.57. Canadian Western Bank has a 1-year low of C$22.96 and a 1-year high of C$31.64.

In related news, Senior Officer Vladimir Ahmad sold 2,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.00, for a total value of C$67,590.00. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This is a boost from Canadian Western Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Canadian Western Bank’s payout ratio is 39.05%.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, notice, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, business trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; agriculture lending products; mortgages; lines of credits; registered retirement savings loans; consolidation, and vehicle loans; and credit cards.

