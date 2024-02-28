National Bankshares Boosts Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Price Target to C$67.00

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) had its target price raised by analysts at National Bankshares from C$66.00 to C$67.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the bank’s stock. National Bankshares’ price target indicates a potential upside of 2.86% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BNS. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$73.00 to C$68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$59.00 to C$56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$66.00 to C$63.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$58.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of Nova Scotia presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$66.78.
Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Down 1.2 %
Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The bank reported C$1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.68 by C($0.42). The company had revenue of C$8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$8.28 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 25.33% and a return on equity of 9.81%. As a group, research analysts expect that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.5673176 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Bank of Nova Scotia
The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.
