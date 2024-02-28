National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $506.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.49 million. National Vision had a positive return on equity of 3.35% and a negative net margin of 2.83%. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. National Vision updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.500-0.650 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $0.50-$0.65 EPS.

National Vision Trading Up 15.8 %

NASDAQ EYE opened at $23.11 on Wednesday. National Vision has a 12 month low of $13.71 and a 12 month high of $38.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -30.01, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EYE. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in National Vision by 7.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in National Vision in the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in National Vision in the first quarter worth about $203,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in National Vision in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in National Vision by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on National Vision from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. TheStreet cut shares of National Vision from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of National Vision from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

National Vision Company Profile

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

