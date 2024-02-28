Natixis Advisors L.P. Boosts Stock Position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report) by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 131,344 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,087 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in NetEase were worth $13,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of NetEase in the second quarter valued at $3,012,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in NetEase by 25.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 727,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,295,000 after buying an additional 147,509 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in NetEase by 11.6% in the third quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,352 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in NetEase by 14.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 597,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,743,000 after buying an additional 77,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in NetEase in the third quarter valued at $1,102,000. 11.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NetEase Stock Performance

NTES opened at $113.14 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.92. NetEase, Inc. has a one year low of $76.85 and a one year high of $118.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on NTES shares. StockNews.com upgraded NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Benchmark lifted their target price on NetEase from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NetEase presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.00.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

