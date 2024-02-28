Natixis Advisors L.P. Purchases New Position in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 28,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,958,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in argenx by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,511,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,219,000 after purchasing an additional 368,367 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of argenx by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,182,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,792,000 after buying an additional 124,953 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG increased its holdings in shares of argenx by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 923,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,831,000 after buying an additional 36,356 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of argenx by 236.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 630,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,788,000 after buying an additional 443,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of argenx by 339.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 581,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,925,000 after buying an additional 449,151 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ARGX. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of argenx from $444.00 to $346.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of argenx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of argenx from $582.00 to $451.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of argenx in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of argenx from $580.00 to $520.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, argenx has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $526.29.

Shares of ARGX opened at $411.20 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $385.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $452.60. argenx SE has a fifty-two week low of $327.73 and a fifty-two week high of $550.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.34 billion, a PE ratio of -98.85 and a beta of 0.69.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany, France, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Italy. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, pemphigus foliaceus, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, bullous pemphigoid, and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy; and ENHANZE SC.

