Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 2,213 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Natixis Advisors L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 121,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,213 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of DTE Energy worth $12,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 180.3% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 74.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DTE shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $113.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.33.

Insider Transactions at DTE Energy

In related news, COO Matthew T. Paul sold 5,850 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total transaction of $625,482.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $743,200.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Tracy J. Myrick sold 600 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.04, for a total transaction of $64,224.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,572.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Matthew T. Paul sold 5,850 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total transaction of $625,482.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $743,200.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,295 shares of company stock worth $1,653,383 in the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DTE Energy Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:DTE opened at $107.33 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. DTE Energy has a 12 month low of $90.14 and a 12 month high of $116.73. The company has a market cap of $22.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.24.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 11.00%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. Research analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

DTE Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.36%.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

