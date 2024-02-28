Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) to Issue $0.28 Quarterly Dividend

Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share by the credit services provider on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th.

Nelnet has raised its dividend by an average of 8.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Nelnet has a payout ratio of 18.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Nelnet to earn $5.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.4%.

Shares of NYSE NNI opened at $88.81 on Wednesday. Nelnet has a 1-year low of $81.67 and a 1-year high of $101.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $87.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.05. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.37 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 44.25, a quick ratio of 44.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Nelnet during the first quarter worth $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nelnet during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nelnet by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 715 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Nelnet by 91.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,027 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Nelnet by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,484 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen started coverage on Nelnet in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised Nelnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Nelnet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. Its Loan Servicing and Systems segment provides loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing services.

