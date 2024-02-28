Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) to Issue $0.28 Quarterly Dividend

Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share by the credit services provider on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th.
Nelnet has raised its dividend by an average of 8.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Nelnet has a payout ratio of 18.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Nelnet to earn $5.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.4%.
Nelnet Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of NYSE NNI opened at $88.81 on Wednesday. Nelnet has a 1-year low of $81.67 and a 1-year high of $101.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $87.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.05. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.37 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 44.25, a quick ratio of 44.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen started coverage on Nelnet in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised Nelnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Nelnet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.
Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. Its Loan Servicing and Systems segment provides loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing services.
