Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. Nerdy had a negative net margin of 24.01% and a negative return on equity of 58.63%. The firm had revenue of $55.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. Nerdy updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance to EPS.

Nerdy Stock Performance

Shares of NRDY traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.36. The stock had a trading volume of 4,461,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 892,687. The firm has a market cap of $405.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 1.97. Nerdy has a 12 month low of $2.31 and a 12 month high of $5.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.22 and a 200 day moving average of $3.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NRDY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Nerdy from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Nerdy from $5.50 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Nerdy from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Nerdy in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nerdy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Jason H. Pello sold 41,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total value of $131,134.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,505,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,711,413.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Jason H. Pello sold 31,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.05, for a total transaction of $94,848.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,547,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,718,777. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason H. Pello sold 41,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total transaction of $131,134.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,505,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,711,413.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,994 shares of company stock worth $320,483 over the last three months. 38.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nerdy

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Nerdy during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Nerdy by 3,036.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,313 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Nerdy by 552.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 12,691 shares during the last quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC bought a new position in Nerdy during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Nerdy during the first quarter valued at $45,000. 38.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nerdy

Nerdy, Inc operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including AI to connect students, users, parents, guardians, and purchasers of various ages to tutors, instructors, subject matter experts, educators, and other professionals, delivering value on both sides of the network.

