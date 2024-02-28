Netrum Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $52.28 Million (NTR)

Netrum (NTR) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 28th. One Netrum coin can currently be bought for $24.43 or 0.00042813 BTC on major exchanges. Netrum has a total market capitalization of $52.28 million and $1,200.39 worth of Netrum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Netrum has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Netrum

Netrum’s total supply is 2,577,890 coins and its circulating supply is 2,139,819 coins. Netrum’s official Twitter account is @netrumcoin. The official website for Netrum is netrum.io.

Netrum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Neom (NEOM) is a cryptocurrency . Neom has a current supply of 2,577,890.378321 with 2,139,819.473842 in circulation. The last known price of Neom is 24.43398036 USD and is down -0.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $1,200.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://netrum.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Netrum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Netrum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Netrum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

